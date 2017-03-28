Expanding Your Knowledge To Increase Your Website Design Abilities

One of the most important and expensive things a new business must have is a website. If you're new to doing business online, you can save tons of money designing your own site. However, you should never cut corners. Use the information ahead to get started on your site and make it look professional.

It may look pretty, but stay away from having too many animations on your site. Having your sales splash page rotate, spin and blink may look cool to you, but it will likely drive potential viewers away. When you add too many flashy splashes like that, it makes your site look amateurish which is not the message you want to convey.

You will need to pass the NoScript test. The NoScript extension that is available for Firefox can be used to see if the site can still be read. You will need to do this to ensure the functionality of your site.

Although it is common to see the www. at the front of a website URL, you should try to make sure that you can access your site whether you choose to include it or not. This will make it much easier for anyone to access regardless of how they type it.

Avoid using frames. Most sites have abandoned frames on their own as better alternatives have become available, but there are still sites out there that are trapped in 1996. Alternatives to navigational frames include fixed-position navigation panels, having navigation in multiple areas (e.g. left and bottom) or simplifying page structure so that navigational links are never far away.

When you build a website you need to quit using a lot of fonts that confuse people. You must also consider how different fonts appear on the standard computer screen; smaller serif fonts (Times New Roman, for example) are somewhat hard to read. Most sites use Verdana, which is easily read in different colors and sizes.

Minimize the amount of clicking or scrolling visitors must do to access information. The more a user has to click or scroll around to find the information they seek, the more likely they are to give up looking for it. Aim for having at least 400 words on every page of your site by combining pages that have content that falls below this number of words.

The content on your website should be of high quality and engaging to your target audience. The design of your website is important, and the content is too. When you have relevant content on your site that appeals to your viewers and takes into account what they are looking for, there is a good chance they will want to visit again in the near future.

Creating a site map is a very important part of the web design process. A site map is an effective way to inform visitors of the various kinds of content that your website has to offer, and is a great tool for navigating your website. Search engine crawlers will also utilize your site map for similar reasons, and therefore, including a site map will help boost your search rankings. Make sure your website has a site map, and that it is through.

Step up your creativity when you write your site's "About Us" page. Add some autobiographical information to share with visitors. Crank it up a bit! Let people see who you are by sharing your educational background, career moves and future goals.

Try writing a good "About Us" page. These pages are often dull and uninteresting. Add a little spice to this webpage! Let people see a bit of your personal history. Try including items like, how you entered web design, who inspires you, and what your wishes for your business are.

You'll need some office space to design and manage a website. Remove the distractions, and create a clutter-free, efficient space. Have office tools and other things located within easy access, and ensure that you have an excellent space for your own web design needs.

Before you begin creating your website, it can be beneficial to have your design laid out as a wire-frame image on your computer, or drawn out on a piece of paper. This will provide you with a reference that you can look back to as you begin implementing your ideas. It can be an effective organization tool, and additionally, can serve as a prototype to identify potential problems early on.

To wrap it up, you were not sure of the important role that web design plays in a company's success, but now you have quite a good feel for it. Ideally, this article will be more than enough to enable you to pass this information on and help other people with the same questions.