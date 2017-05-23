Idea For How You Can Make Your Web Design Stand Apart

In terms of ways to earn money, millions are finding that websites are fun, easy and reliable earners. However, a website needs to not only have ample traffic to be successful; it has to be attractive and functional. So for every SEO tactic you know, you would do well to learn a web design tactic right alongside it. Here are a few different tactics you can use for your site.

Make sure your text and background has the proper contrast. There's evidence showing that white text on a black background is easiest for most people to read, but other colors are fine so long as they're readable. Also keep in mind that people with visual impairments may not be able to read your site if the contrast is poor. Check to see if your site complies with various contrast standards using the tool at http://snook.ca/technical/colour_contrast/colour.html .

Don't overdo it with graphics. Having graphics are good for anyone who wants an attractive and professional site, but an abundance of them makes your page look cluttered. Your graphics should not only be decorative; they must also be true improvements. Your site will be much more usable and user friendly when you minimize the use of graphics.

Avoid cramming page elements together. Each section of your page should be naturally separated from each other, as this makes the purpose of each section more clear. The easiest way to separate sections is by using DIVs, but there are other ways, including absolute positioning (not recommended), the CSS margin command, and floats.

Use ALT tags whenever possible. These helpful tags describe an image to a viewer, assisting the visually impaired, as well as those who prefer to browse without images. As an added bonus, some search engines include these tags in their rankings, so you may get a boost by using them.

If you want your site to bring in more visitors, you should ensure it's simple to navigate. Place your links so they can be found easily. You can also make navigating your site easier with a menu. Post links that lead back to the homepage on each page of your website to make navigation easier for your users.

The best web sites communicate a lot of information in a small amount of words. If you are long-winded, people will easily get bored and find another site that is more concise. Make sure any content is relevant and easy to understand - newspapers use an eighth grade reading level, which is the most common literacy level.

Try to make sure that any music or pictures that you're linking to is hosted on your own web server. Do not hotlink to any other website images. This can be construed as bandwidth theft and it could put you in violation of a copyright too. It's not worth the risk.

Creating a site map is a very important part of the web design process. A site map is an effective way to inform visitors of the various kinds of content that your website has to offer, and is a great tool for navigating your website. Search engine crawlers will also utilize your site map for similar reasons, and therefore, including a site map will help boost your search rankings. Make sure your website has a site map, and that it is through.

If you become lost at all during your web design process then you might want to look up videos online. You can find a lot of videos on places like youtube which give you step by step tutorials on what you should be doing during your web designing processes.

Research is very important when it comes to website design. Research the targeted niche to grab that audience. Think of the different ways that you can design a website to help maximize its ability to reach the target audience. This makes designing your website very efficient.

If you expect many people to contribute to the content of the website, incorporating a content management system (CMS) into the design of the website might be a good idea. A CMS will make it easier for everyone to add to and update the content without needing a high level of technical knowledge. These systems are easy to use, and can make publishing content on the website much more efficient.

Develop a checklist of items you want your website to display. Even the best web designers out there sometimes lose ideas if they don't act on them. If you create a checklist, you can always make sure that you're putting everything you wanted on your website. Keeping it written down is also a way to brainstorm for new ideas.

Designing a website is just like creating a work of art. Look for inspiration and adapt your ideas to your business goals. Take down notes on a new idea as soon as it comes to you. If you're at a restaurant, use your napkin for notepaper. If inspiration strikes at the office, VPN to your home computer and put the idea in a text file so you can use it later.

While bright and bold may be your style, you have to remember that designing a site is just as much for your visitors as it is for you, so take it easy on those bright, bold color options. Having a bright site might just scare people away. The last thing you want is a blinding shade of neon green making it hard to see your content.

Keep user interface tools consistent and user friendly. Anything with an underline must be a link, and links should change color when clicked. Providing visitors a user friendly site will ensure they return often.

If you're having any doubts about your ability to create a great site, you can always scale back the vision. A site doesn't need a forum and a chat room and a videos page and a miscellaneous section. You can make do just fine with only a few options. It's great to dream big, but you need to be a realist.

A website can help you accomplish a number of goals. There are many things that a site can do. If you plan on building your website, then the tips that were discussed can assist you.