Tips And Suggestions On Designing Your Site

While there are a ton of tools for site building available, nothing beats having an overall vision using your imagination. The key to creating an amazing website is using your vision and bringing it to life. This becomes possible when you have the right tools. The information that follows will help you learn more about web design.

Use fixed-position navigation so that users can navigate easily. By locking the menu to a fixed point on the screen, you can make sure it is constantly visible to the user regardless of where they scroll to on the screen. This is convenient for the user and for Internet marketers since it lets users perform desired actions like signing up for newsletters or buying products.

Does your site pass the NoScript test? See if the website is readable. Some things, like purchase orders, will not work unless your site contains the proper scripts.

Build your website using a content management system. Knowing how to build a website using just HTML and CSS is good foundation knowledge, but this can only produce a static website. Web design has evolved into providing dynamic content. If you couple your coding skills with the use of a content management system, you can practically build any type of website that you desire.

Do not underestimate the value of a website that loads fast, with no slowdowns. Your visitors are more likely to lose interest in your website and leave the page if they have to wait for a few minutes before having access to the content.

Always mark files that must be opened in an external program with an icon. Many sites host PDF files, and less commonly, DOC files, that must be opened in Foxit Reader and Microsoft Word/OpenOffice, respectively. These files should be marked with an icon representing the file type, and a link to download the appropriate viewer if the user does not have it.

To help your website visitors easily navigate through your site, design it so that it becomes easy to find "stuff." When you have a simple site that makes it easy to locate information, you keep your visitors there much longer. If you make it difficult for them, then they will get frustrated and leave.

When designing pages that have links, make certain your links have text content. Links with content are helpful for visitors. Textless links can easily be clicked by mistake.

If you have several pages on your web site, use a navigation bar at the top to help visitors find the information they need right away. Include contact information, so they can speak with you if they'd like. Headings should be clear and visible, and paragraphs should be concise as well as easy to read.

Be sure your website's load times are quick and efficient. People are more likely to leave your site if the load time is too long. Try reducing your number of graphics, Flash, and script on your pages, optimizing your HTML, using SSI files, using client and server caching, creating expire headings, and minimizing your JS and CSS coding.

Keep the front page of your site simple. Visitors to your site will decide quickly from your front page if they want to stay to look around or leave just as quickly. Be descriptive about what your business does, and your unique offerings, but keep everything else to a minimum to avoid distraction.

When selecting a domain name, it's important that you're creative. A big part of web design is having a site with a good, on-topic name. Having a catchy, relevant name will make people remember your website just as much as any design features would. Don't think that a name isn't an important feature.

Subscribe to a newsletter with information on web design to keep you up to date on the latest trends. Newsletters are undoubtedly helpful for both beginning designers and professionals alike.

Place graphics on your website to help improve your site's entertainment. Placing text wrapped around images gives your site a professional look and doesn't look barren with nothing there. If your content looks like time was spent on it, people may be more inclined to visit and return to your site.

Flash is an overused technology which can easily be replaced with other options. Although it provides some unique effects and very snazzy aesthetics, there are many people out there using older computers that will start to lag, or even crash, when they visit a Flash-heavy website. Don't forget that many phones and tablet PCs don't have Fl;ash enabled, which can ruin the user experience for some and dissuade them from returning to your site.

Keep your font type simple on your website. Arial or Times New Roman is perfect for any website. You don't need to get carried away with bubble letters or illegible chicken wings. Exotic fonts might seem cool to you, but your visitors are going to have a tough time reading your site.

One reason to keep up with your website, is to check for negative comments or spam. This is a necessity for blog and forum owners who allow people to comment on their site. The removal of negative comments and spam is the sign of a great site designer.

The secrets are out, and you can now start building your website. Start a rough outline now featuring all the elements you love from other websites so you get to incorporate them onto your own page. Enjoy the process and remember to continue learning.