Learn About New Directions In Web Design

Web design is one of the newer ways a lot of people can make a good amount of profit from in today's digital age. If you want to learn how to make some web sites so that you can pursue some of your personal endeavors then this article is the place for you.

If you want your website to attract many visitors, it must be simple to navigate. You should have links that are easy to find, as well as displayed well. Menus also make site navigation much easier. Ensure that you have a link to your website's home page on every page on your website so that visitors can easily return to you site's main page.

Avoid trying to add every new gadget to your website. It can be tempting to make your site look cutting edge by including every new web design option out there but it can end up turning people off. Simple will generally get the job done even better than a flashy layout.

Always mark files that must be opened in an external program with an icon. Many sites host PDF files, and less commonly, DOC files, that must be opened in Foxit Reader and Microsoft Word/OpenOffice, respectively. These files should be marked with an icon representing the file type, and a link to download the appropriate viewer if the user does not have it.

For the best layout, make sure that the colors you choose for the background and font are restful to the eyes. Choosing moving backgrounds or neon colors can make it hard for people to read, and they may navigate to another web site. However, include pictures to break up your content and make the site complete.

Don't disable the visitor's right-click functionality. Some sites do this in order to prevent people from copying and pasting text or saving images from the site. The thing is, it doesn't work and disables other useful functions. OCR can be used to capture text from such sites, and grabbing images is as simple as taking a screenshot.

Keep your pages to a reasonable length. Add content through new pages on your site, instead of tacking it on to the end of a home page. For the most part, readers are hesitant to keep going on a page that seems to scroll on forever. If you must have a lot of content on one page, include hyperlinks at the top and in sections throughout the page. This allows users to navigate through the available content without excessive scrolling.

Make sure that all the files on your website are small in size. You need these small file sizes regardless of the overall design of your site. The sizes of the files affect the loading time of your site. You want your website to load quickly so visitors won't lose patience with it. You must keep in mind that not all visitors will have a fast Internet connection. Test your website to ensure that it loads quickly even on a dial-up modem connection.

Well-placed graphics that look professionally done can really entertain the people coming to your site. You will want text to wrap around pictures so it isn't boring. When you have content that looks like it took time to create, people become interested in your site and come back for more.

Add a search feature to a website. When visitors come to your website, they want to easily be able to find what they are looking for. A keyword search feature will make it easy for people to find the right page on your site, especially if the website you are designing is very complex.

To help you create good web pages and fix mistakes on your own, learn computer languages. Educating yourself on how a website actually works will help you quickly fix any mistakes. Knowing how to deal with problems on your site will save you time and money, as you will not have to rely on outside help to remedy the situation.

Use breadcrumbs and make it so that clicking on the site logo returns you to the homepage. Breadcrumbs are markers that show where the visitor is in the site structure. For instance, the breadcrumbs might read "home > furniture > beds." When the user clicks a link in the breadcrumbs, he can return to a page further up in the site hierarchy. Clicking on a business logo should generally take the visitor back to the homepage as well.

Try designing for all screen resolutions. A simple website can always encourage visitors to remain and read the content. If your site doesn't look good for a specific resolution, the visitor may leave since they cannot view it. Designing a stretchier layout that fits any screen resolution lets you know that all visitors can enjoy the content.

Include some form of "site searching" from your home page, and all sub-pages if possible. This ensures that all parts of your carefully designed site are always accessible to the people that need them. This search option is surprisingly easy to add, and will greatly improve navigation throughout your site.

One reason to keep up with your website, is to check for negative comments or spam. This is definitely key if you're operating a blog or a forum. A website must be continually cleaned up.

Make sure that you validate all of the websites you create. If you use an WYSIWYG editor, your code is not clean. You'll need to go ahead and have your code validated by a service if you're going to use these applications. The W3C provides a no cost service that validates web pages.

Optimize every image you use for the web. If you look through the internet, you can find a lot of examples of images that are too large and they slow down the webpage's load time. Make sure you have optimized each image you use. Save the image as a JPEG or GIF and aim for the file size to be somewhere between 5k and 20k.

In conclusion, web design is something that you are interested in learning more about but you often find that you do not make the time to do anything about it. As mentioned earlier, you have just read some of the best tips around, organized in an easy to digest format. Use this expert advice and become a great web designer.